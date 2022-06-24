'We're human beings': Kickin' it with Cops event promotes community policing in Holly Hill

The event took place at Folk Park in Holly Hill. There were arts and crafts, reading stations, food, and games played among police officers and community members.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — The Holly Hill Police Department held a "Kickin it with Cops" event on Friday to give local youth an opportunity to meet the officers who serve their community.

“We’re human beings. Not to be afraid. We’re people just like everybody else," said Holly Hill police chief Joshua Detter.

The event was a collaboration between the Holly Hill Police Department, Save the Children, the Orangeburg County Sheriff's Office, and the Holly Hill Hawks.

"We just want the kids to know that we're for them, not against them," he said.

“It’s really important that the kids understand and know that they can come to the police and they can trust the police and not be scared of the police," said Detter.

Chief Detter says these kind of events are necessary in order to help establish the trust of youth in the community.

“We have to be willing to get down and speak to people on a human level because we’re no better than anybody else, we just have a job to do.”