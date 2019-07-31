LEXINGTON, S.C. — A Lexington community event will be giving out free school supplies this Saturday.

The event known as Lexington Community Fun Day will have its 26th event this weekend.

It originally started as a small gathering in a backyard but has grown to help over 500 kids at the park off Duffie Road in Lexington.

Ricky Younginer is the Chaplin for the Fun Day Committee says it’s a fun event for the whole family.

“We will be giving out school bags,” said Younginer. “We’ll have water slides and bouncy houses.”

Families will also be able to have fun together eating food. Lexington Medical will have free blood pressure screenings. Kids who are in school will also be able to get a free haircut.

Book bags will be given out after dinner. At the moment, the group has 500 bags ready and packed to give to kids.

Groups across the Midlands have helped donate school supplies to help make sure all kids in the community have what they need to start off the school year on the right foot.

“This year, we were actually very fortunate to have four pallets of school supplies donated by Harvest Hope Food Bank which was a big help,” said Younginer.

“This is an opportunity to give back to the community. Some of the kids are not fortunate enough to have one of the supplies. It’s just a little bit of giving back. There’s enough school supplies for a kid to go the first day and say I’ve got everything teacher” explained Younginer.

The event will be this Saturday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. Organizers say it's not only for kids in Lexington, but any child in the Midlands.

