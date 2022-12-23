Kids in Camden wrap gifts for those in need

The gifts will be given to close to 30 adults on Sunday evening

Example video title will go here for this video

CAMDEN, S.C. — While students are out of school, five are busy preparing Christmas for those in need.

The partnership allowed them to set up at the Center on Sunday nights to serve dinner.

One student realized she wanted to try and organize other students to get gifts for those in need and come to the Sunday feeding.

After raising money, they can purchase gifts to give out.

"It makes us feel good to get gifts for people who like can't get them by themselves," says Malaya Lainer, the Student who came up with the concept.

"It's fun doing this with my friends and stuff and my sister, gives you something to, you know, make you feel good about yourself, rather than just sitting in the house doing nothing," student DeAndre Bennett said.

Directors and adults have been impressed with their students.

'It feels good to sit back and watch this, watch the kids grow and change, Jackson Teen Center Director Brian Mayes said. "So, it just feels good. It feels great. Great feeling."