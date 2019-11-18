LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Kmart stores in the Midlands will be closing their doors soon.

One viewer, Justin Anderson, asked Street Squad Lexington to look into the Kmart stores in Lexington County because he heard they were closing.

WLTX

Outside the Lexington location off of West Main Street, signs are posted outside the building saying "Store Closing" and "Store Closing Sale." It's the same at the West Columbia store off Charleston Highway.

The West Columbia and Lexington locations are the only Kmart stores in the Midlands. There's only on other in the state and that's in the upstate in Greenville.

Alfred Smith, from Batesburg-Lessville, says he likes coming to the Lexington location and is said to see it go.

"(The employees) are sad, they're real sad. Now they're having to find another job. (I hope) that they reopen," said Smith. "Keep your head up and keep God first."

Kmart sent News 19 the following statement: "After careful review, we have made the difficult but necessary decision to close the Kmart stores in Lexington and West Columbia, South Carolina. The liquidation sales are in process and the stores are planned to close by mid-December. We encourage customers to continue shopping on Kmart.com for all their product needs."

RELATED: 96 Sears and Kmart store locations to close, owner says

RELATED: Blue Granite Water rate increase possible in 2020