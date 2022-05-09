Labor Day means a change for businesses on Lake Wateree in coming months

As kids are back in school and temperatures begin to drop, fewer people will be spending time on the lake.

Example video title will go here for this video

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Labor Day weekend means the unofficial ending of summer. As kids are back in school and temperatures begin to drop, fewer people will be spending time on the lake, which has an impact on businesses.

"It slows down a lot, the gas slows down a lot, and just like I said the out-of-towners, vacationers are what I see come to a halt," says Christine Waters, Manager of Clearwater Cove Marina.

Waters says she and her staff will say goodbye to the marina slowly as they trim hours down.

"We will take away our Friday and just be here Saturday & Sunday for the month of September, the month of October we will start taking away our Sunday and we will just be here on Saturdays, for the fishing tournaments, and then again after November we will close for good and won't be open until Mid February," she said.

Saying they we're able to take time away thanks to the locals and tourists who spend the summer in their shops.

"Once we have to close it's hard but we have to do it, it's just a ghost town out here on this end in the wintertime, so it's not worth opening up."

Other shops several miles to the north will remain open to help serve those who live in the area.

"I'd say the volume is probably cut almost in half in the winter months," says John Warnock, Owner of Riverdeck Store & Grill.