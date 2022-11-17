Here's why two twin sisters in Chapin are being recognized

Students in fourth grade at the school got to draw their flag designs in September and vote on a favorite in October. The flag arrived this week.

CHAPIN, S.C. — A simple question posed by a former fourth-grader at Lake Murray Elementary school is why one competition is now a tradition for students: Designing the school flag.

The school has recently learned that it's home to some very creative and artistic students.

"Two years ago, we had some fourth graders who wondered why we had three flag poles and only had the American flag and state flag. So they had the idea of we should design our own school flag and that's how it began," Kelly Reese, the principal, said.

The school gets a newly designed flag each year through the contest. The oldest students get to be involved in creating their flag and then everyone gets to vote on a favorite.

Out of 50 initial entries this year, twin sisters Leah and Cara Tracy's flag ended up winning.

"There wasn't really many rules. We just had to design a flag and then hope it wins," Leah and Cara Tracy said.

Their design was printed in a shop and delivered just this week to stand tall on the flag pole for the rest of the school year.

"Last year in third grade, someone else won it and we just really wanted to try that next year. I didn't think I was going to win, but either way, I knew that I tried really hard," the Tracy girls said.

The elementary school's principal Kelly Reese tells News 19 this activity teaches students skills beyond the classroom.