Wacky Wednesdays: Lake Murray boaters raise for Homeless No More summer camp

A group of boaters meet up at Sandy Beach every Wednesday during the summer to raise money for the organization's summer camp for kids.

LAKE MURRAY SHORES, S.C. — Every Wednesday afternoon from May to August for the last six years, a group of Lake Murray boaters have been getting together in the name of food, friends and fundraising. They call it Wacky Wednesday.

It's a summertime tradition in Lexington county for a good cause.

The last two years the fundraiser was on pause because of the pandemic.

"It was just to get people to come together on the lake. We started having some restaurants to donate food and people started giving us money and then we needed something to do with this extra money that we were raising and found the organization called Homeless No More," Sharon Jones, organizer said.

The group focuses on raising money specifically for Homeless No More's summer camp meals, supplies and activities. The kids involved are five to twelve years old.

Organizers tell News 19 they raise about $10,000 each summer and drop off donation dollars weekly.

"It's about the kids. We just wanted to be able to help children have a little bit better opportunities in life," Jones said.

"The ones that can donate, every dollar matters," Seth Lyell, attendee said. "It's extraordinarily important and people come out and they donate a little bit of money, they eat some great food, have some great company."

"I've always lived my life by the saying that you make a living by what you get, but you make a life by what you give," Ken Jones, event planner said.