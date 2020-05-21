LEXINGTON, S.C. — One popular Lake Murray spot will not be open for Memorial Day Weekend.

Lake Murray Public Park -- or the Lexington side of the dam as many know it -- will not be open this Memorial Day weekend.

The beachy area has been temporarily closed due to COVID-19 and will continue to stay that way for the foreseeable future, according to Dominion Energy officials. The power company owns and operates the parks on the Lexington and Irmo sides of Lake Murray Dam.

The Irmo side of the dam doesn't have the large beach area -- there's only the boat ramp and park area -- but will be open.

RELATED: Looking ahead: Which Midlands events are still a go?

RELATED: River guide takes military veterans, law enforcement officers fishing to escape stress

RELATED: Wedding turns out 'perfect' after coronavirus cancels original plans

Matt Long, with Dominion, told News19 in a statement:

"The beach and recreation area on the Lexington side of the Lake Murray Dam will remain closed at this time. Dominion Energy is taking these steps to protect the health and safety of visitors to the parks and general public. The boat launch area on the Irmo side of the dam, its still going to be accessible this weekend boaters are urged to follow the centers for disease control guidelines on social distancing and please avoid gathering in groups."

Long continues,"Now, we're going to continue to evaluate the situation in South Carolina and follow guidance from health experts before any decision to reopen the Lake Murray Park at this time."

WLTX will continue to keep you updated.

RELATED: TSA updating security procedures for summer travel amid coronavirus

RELATED: What you need to know about coronavirus and swimming pools

If you have any story ideas or information on things happening around town, contact us at StreetSquad@wltx.com or tweet us using the hashtag #StreetSquad19.