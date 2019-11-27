COLUMBIA, S.C. — Thanksgiving is tomorrow and for a lot of people that means heading to the grocery store to make sure they have everything they need for their Thanksgiving meals.

“I’m getting in my last minute Thanksgiving dinner shopping," Jennifer Sexton told Street Squad. "I’m looking forward to that stuffing I’m going to make with oysters. I am looking forward to basting that turkey and picking up some vegetables here at Walmart.”

Walmart on Bush River Rd. has seen a definite influx of people all going for the Thanksgiving goodies.

“I’ve seen a lot of people grabbing hams. I’ve seen a lot of people grabbing turkeys," Assistant Manager at the Bush River Rd. Walmart Malik Franklin says. "I’ve had a number of people ask me about the stove top stuffing- especially the cornbread and we’re completely out of that one. I’ve seen people grabbing yams, definitely the collard greens, definitely that stuff as well.”

Malik Franklin told Street Squad that they prepare for busy days like today but they never really know what will happen.

“You look at what’s going on. You look at your customer flow. But, you’re never ever prepared for the amount of people because you really don’t know how many people you’re going to have," Franklin explains. "You want to prepare, but you don’t want to over prepare, and then you don’t want to not have enough to actually accommodate the people as well."

Franklin says, "Its just one of those things you have to play by ear until it actually happens.”

