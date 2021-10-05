Law enforcement agencies compete to donate blood

It's all part of the 'Battle of the Badges' initiative to raise awareness about the importance of blood donations.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Donald Rickenbaker of Orangeburg knows first hand the benefits of receiving blood from a donor following an accident that he says, changed his life.

"I lost three and a half pints of blood," says Rickenbaker. "I had some friends donated blood, and I thought that was the greatest thing."

Rickenbaker is joining law enforcement agencies from Orangeburg, Bamberg, and Clarendon counties to donate 30 pints of blood as a way to give back to the community.

"Blood saves lives," expressed Rickenbaker. "You give a pint of blood, and they can break it down to help several people."

The American Red Cross will test for COVID-19 antibodies with each donation.

Orangeburg's Fire Marshall, Jonathan Winningham, says this initiative ensures the Red Cross can maintain the necessary supply to save lives during the pandemic.