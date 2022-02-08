Kershaw County program brings law enforcement and students together

Jackson Teen Center in Camden has worked to open the dialogue between students and law enforcement.

CAMDEN, S.C. — A Midlands nonprofit is working to bridge the divide between law enforcement and kids in Camden.

Brian Mayes, director of the Boys & Girls Club at Jackson Teen Center in Camden, wanted to see conversations between law enforcement and students, and he set out to create those conversations. He calls the program "Make it a Conversation."

Mayes said the bond between law enforcement and students has become strong as officers come by daily to spend time with the kids and have raw and honest conversations and scenario-style classes.

"They wear the uniform, but they are the mentors to our kids because they talk about more than law enforcement with our kids," Mayes said.

Mayes said some of the classes are honest depictions of what students or law enforcement might feel when someone gets pulled over or is in a serious situation.

Mayes said one that really stuck out to him was when they had a solicitor visit. "I played the role of the guy being stopped by the law enforcement, and then I broke and ran, and then the officers were able to explain to them the charges and why they changed or what I might face."

Not only do they have open scenarios, Mayes said they also have open feedback for any of the officers to answer questions the students might have, as well as any questions law enforcement might have.

Camden Police Department Captain Thomas Borowski said, "It works because we get to hear their perspective and hearing them on what they see or hear in the community".

Camden Police Chief Joe Floyd said this has changed the way their team works and tackles different situations. "What Brian has created here, has created a platform for there to be trust between law enforcement and our youth."