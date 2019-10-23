LEXINGTON, S.C. — Leadership Lexington County helped raise money to build a pavilion for a veteran retreat in the Town of Lexington.

Jennifer Staples with Leadership Lexington County says they want to give back to the community.

"Here with our veterans who are homeless, they did so much for us and now it's our turn to do something for then."

Her group helped gather $75,000 to build a pavilion at the Central Midlands Transitional Retreat. It serves as a transitional residence for homeless veterans in the area.

The group raised the money through sponsorship, donations, and brick sales.

According to a press release, "Since 2008, more than 1,770 veterans have been admitted to CMTR with more than 1,030 successes. Of those successes, 59% completed and left with jobs and housing and 4% completed and departed to higher education. The others completed and moved to assistance housing, after care and other unknown destinations."

Staples believes the pavilion will help foster more communications and relationships with veterans at the retreat.

"Just a place for them to come and hang out and congregate together, kind of out of the weather and out of the sun. A place for them to get together as a group and socialize together," said Staples.

The structure of the building is complete but they're working on adding a grill, sidewalk, and laying out bricks to make a cross.

James Wardlaw, the outreach manager with the retreat, says it's going to make a big difference.

"When Leadership Lexington came, it was a Godsend," explained Wardlaw. "They can find out they're not alone. They share their stories together. Veterans talk with veterans. A lot of times that's a healing thing in itself."

Wardlaw says it's an answered prayer and they are grateful Leadership Lexington County wanted to help them out.

"It's beautiful. It's going to be a point where guys can come out and congregate together, spend time together, play games, have dinners together when we have our barbecue grill put in."

The pavilion will officially open on November 9th.