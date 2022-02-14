Camden teens make special Valentines for veterans

The cards are full of messages, pictures, and drawings from students like Ziyan Goss and Myana Green, who wanted to make veterans feel loved and respected.

CAMDEN, S.C. — Students at the Boys and Girls Club at the Jackson Teen Center in Camden spent the day writing cards valentine's day cards for veterans on Monday.

Brent Rogers with the Camden Kindness Coalition picks up the cards and takes them to veterans at Veteran's Victory House.

"We send over 200 cards, and it's to let them know they are loved and appreciated," Rogers said. It's something he feels has not happened recently since veterans and nursing homes have limited visitors due to the pandemic.

The cards are full of messages, pictures, and drawings from students like Ziyan Goss and Myana Green, who wanted to make veterans feel loved and respected. "One of my drawings says the heart marks the spot and has a little map attached," Goss said.

Green said, "It felt great to make cards for people who might not get any cards."

"I think they will feel really good because it shows that someone cares about them," Goss said.