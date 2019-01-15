LEXINGTON, S.C. — One Lexington after school program is on a mission to serve the under-resourced kids in the county.

Ezekiel Ministries have been around the Midlands since 2009. The faith-based organization started their first location off of Two Notch Road and have now expanded to Lexington County about two years.

Shane Johnson, the director of the after school program, says the need is great in the county.

"We bring some of the at-risk kids in the Lexington area into our program. What we do is teach them character-development, we set them up with a mentor, we teach them Bible, and we help them with academics," said Johnson.

The program takes place at Radius Church off of Hwy. 1 near Downtown Lexington. Kids that can participate in Ezekiel Ministries can start as early as kindergarten and stay a part of it until they finish the 3rd grade.

"There's a great need in the community. I think sometimes when we look at the town of Lexington, we say, 'Wow, Lexington is a really wealthy side of town,' which it is but there's pocket errors where kids are really in need of the resources that most of the kids actually have," explained Johnson.

The director says some of the kids in Lexington struggle with the poverty aspect of things.

While the kids may play games, they also take part in tutoring for academics.

"I think it's important that we don't overlook these kids because these kids will be your future employees," said Johnson. "We realize that if they're going to be the future employees, we want to make sure they get employed. We want to give them the tools so that they can be employed one day by some of these Lexington owners.

While Ezekiel Ministries says it's important for the kids to work on their academics, the organization also says it's important kids learn from the Bible and learn about character.

"Character is going to take you a long way. We want to help these kids understand that Jesus is coming back, He's Lord and Savior, and He demands us to live a certain way. We want them to understand that and make the choice to follow Jesus or to not. We also want to teach them good characteristics skills and I think the Bible has many different characteristics that we should all live by," said Johnson.

For parents who may be interested in having their child a part of the program, Ezekiel Ministries say they charge $10 a week. If a family needs help financially, the organization is ready and willing to work with them.

The organization says they hope to expand to Saluda County soon.