Lexington Police report barricaded man, road shut down

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington Police have blocked a neighborhood street following reports of a barricaded person.

A spokesperson reported that Roberts Street is closed between North Church and Cladius streets. The person, who has not been publicly identified, is believed to be in a backyard shed in the area. It's unclear how the situation began or what specifically led up to the current police presence.

As of noon, police said there were crisis negotiators speaking with the person over the phone. Immediate neighbors had been removed from their homes. Otherwise, police said there was no threat to others.

Maps show the location to be a primarily residential area on the west side of the Town of Lexington.