Lexington residents rally around 3-year-old needing heart transplant. Here's how you can help

Luke Fossell has had ongoing heart problems since he was 10 days old.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington community is rallying around a family in need, the Fossells. They have a 3-year-old son in need of a heart transplant. His name is Luke.

He's been battling heart problems since he was just a baby and now he's waiting for a transplant in Charleston, which could take anywhere between six and 12 months.

That's where he and his mom have been living the past several months, and those medical bills are adding up.

It's something longtime family friends Kevin Taylor, Nathan Stuewer, and Brian Staples have noticed, so they're hosting a car show fundraiser Saturday.

"I'm so excited for the car show," Luke said.

"It's living in a small town like this, it's all about you scratch somebody's back, they're going to scratch yours back and that's pretty much how Lexington is, is everybody's helping everybody," Taylor said.

On Friday, the men were getting everything ready for the event. That includes table set up, food drop offs and unloading other supplies.

"We're trying to do preliminary set up today, payments on food, we're getting food from Hudson's and making sure that everybody knows what they're supposed to be doing, where they're supposed to be so it comes off as clean as it can," Stuewer said.

The car show will be at 1500 W Main Street in Lexington from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday. It's free to the public, with 100% of donations going to help Luke's heart.

"Thank you everybody," Luke said.