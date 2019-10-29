LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center held a press conference on Tuesday to bring more awareness to domestic violence issues in Lexington County and how they're working to increase outreach around the area.

The group is a nonprofit organization that specializes in "providing therapeutic and investigative services to abused children and their families."

Leaders in the community met to discuss what the community can do to help children who are in situations involving domestic violence. Speakers included 11th Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, Prosecutor Nicole Howland, Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon, and Jim Hudson, CEO of his own automotive group.

Carol Yarborough is the Executive Director of the nonprofit. She says it's important for people to understand what it means for kids to be well protected.

"That is what our Vulnerable Children Coalition is all about. There are few things that we know about children who live with even the threat of violence. Their capabilities are compromised because of the stress that is put on their developing brains and it impacts everything," said Yarborough.

Part of what the organization does is interview children to find out what they're facing at home with domestic violence.

Hudson announced his group would be donating $15,000 and a van to help Dickerson Children's Advocacy Center.

Yarborough says the van is going to help them make a deeper impact in the community and help children who really need it.

"It will get us to the areas that we need to go. We have mobile equipment. We can go to Batesburg and do interviews there. We have a new medical provider. We can go up to Saluda and do some work there," she explained. "We're trying to get into all the rural areas."

The director says having help from the community makes a difference in more ways than you know.

"We cannot do the work we do without that kind of help, without that kind of assistance. I would rather our staff spend time seeing children and hearing their voices and helping heal and give them the resiliency they need and be part of the resiliency they need," said Yarbourgh.