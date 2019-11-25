RED BANK, S.C. — Churches in Lexington have come together to give out Thanksgiving bags for those in need in the community.

The Lexington Church of God, City of Hope Church of God, Crossroads World Outreach Center, Dolorosa Worship Center, Life Springs Worship Center, New Day Church of God, and West Columbia PH Church wanted to make a difference in the community this Thanksgiving.

Mark Crumpton, the Lead Pastor at Lexington Church of God, says they hope to make a difference.

"These food bags of hope," said Crumpton. "Simply trying to meet needs in our community."

Inside each bag include food fit for a Thanksgiving meal such as mac and cheese, gravy, canned ham, green beans, corn, and more. Some churches were able to give out turkeys.

This isn't anything new. This program started back in 2003. Over the past 17 years, the churches have been able to provide over 6,900 bags for Lexington County.

"Some of these go to some local schools, needy children there, for families going through tough times. Often times we package these up, distribute them to other churches and let them give them out."

With just over $4,000, the churches were able to make 580 bags to go out to those in need in the county.

"We have so many things to be thankful for and there's so many of us that are so blessed. I don't want us to ignore or be oblivious to the needs in our own community. There's little things we can do. If we can be a blessing to somebody else, that's ultimately what we want to do."

The churches came together Sunday night for a service. The bags were then distributed to each church and they are able to find out the needs in their specific community and distribute the bags as necessary.

RELATED: Community member donates 10 turkeys to Mission Lexington

"We just want to help serve the community. We're praying that we'll be able to do even more next year. That's ultimately what the bags of hope is all about. It's trying to bless somebody else and make their Thanksgiving like my Thanksgiving."

If you or someone in the community is need of a bag of hope, you can contact the Lexington Church of God at 803-957-6675.

RELATED: Lexington Church provides a thousand meals for families in need on Thanksgiving