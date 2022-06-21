Church group in Lexington County helps clean up Pelion mobile home

The clean up effort is a part of their yearly service project that starts the week after Father's Day.

SWANSEA, S.C. — An abandoned mobile home on the side of the road in Pelion is being removed. This is thanks to church teams across Lexington County in parts of Pelion, Gilbert, Wagner and Batesburg who are coming together.

A surge of service in action.

These teams are demolishing a mobile home that's been sitting along Swansea Road, developing growing concern in the community for the past few months.

"We have some equipment here. That's helpful, but a lot of times for various reasons it's just tackled by hand. We have to get in and cut it up and bust it up and then load it on to dump trucks and take it to the landfill," said Matt Miller, pastor at First Baptist Church Wagner.

A team of 20 kids ranging from 10 to 18 years old are doing most of this labor-intensive work.

"They have done such a fantastic job that they'll definitely, Thursday at the latest, they'll be done with this thing and it'll be pristine out here," Miller said.

It's a huge inconvenience now lifted off Cindy Nantz, the mobile homeowner.

"Please tell them that I thank them with all my heart because they've really helped somebody that really needed it, and I'm so grateful," Nantz said.

"Just taking care of this was a big relief for her, so yeah, we wanted to serve her in that way and then it also was a chance to serve the community," Miller said.

A bit of lifting is making all the difference.

"It's always good to just help people out and help try to bring some glorification to God and really just show that we're here to serve him and that it shows that it really comes a long way," volunteer Jacob Osmanski said.

Pastor Miller tells News 19 this team will work on another project if they finish this one early.