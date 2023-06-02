Here's how you can get involved with free summer programming at the Lexington County Library

Various Lexington County Library branches are offering free reading programs, garden programs and outdoor activities for kids this summer.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — The Lexington County Library system is offering lots of fun, free programs for kids this summer.

Student Antoney Burton tells News 19 this summer is going to be full of fun at the Lexington Library.

"I'm checking out easy books to read," Burton, a summer reading participant, said.

He, along with thousands of other kids, are getting involved with the library's summer reading program that gives prizes for the most reading challenges completed.

"Sometimes they'll help you think more," Burton said. "I like funny books."

Library officials say they had 8,500 readers last year, and they're aiming for 9,500 this year.

The Lexington Library system also just got concrete poured outside of some of the branch locations for outdoor activities this summer.

"It was really a need. We've been doing outdoor programming for a long time, but I feel like it's really been growing for us, like in the past maybe year or two years," Lexington County library communications coordinator Amajah Langford said. "So, just adding that concrete pad makes it a more accessible space, a cleaner space to use outside, like it's real fun for them to use it for story time, STEAM programs."

The library tells News 19 people can access garden programs in Pelion, South Congaree and Lexington and soon in Gaston.

"People need to be able to know how they can access healthier food options, and one great way to access that is by growing it yourself," Langford said.

For more details about library programs, events and upcoming activities, click here.