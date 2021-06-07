Lexington County looking for new business at industrial park to bring in more jobs

The lot has 68 developable acres and is able to house almost a million square feet. The CSX railway, freshwater, and wastewater are all accessible from the property.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington County is looking to bring in another business to the Saxe Gotha Industrial Park to bring more jobs to the area.

There's a property between the Amazon distribution facility and Nephron Pharmaceuticals called Lot 3. It's located right off I-26 near the I-77 junction.

"We are preparing the property and basically creating a shovel-ready site," said Sarah Johnson, the director of economic development for the county.

The work on the site should be complete by the end of the month.

The county is hoping a new business, particularly advanced manufacturing, will set up shop on the lot.

"Ideally, we recruit manufacturers within the three industrial parks that the County of Lexington owns," Johnson said. "We look at life sciences, specifically as it relates to Nephron Pharmaceuticals within the park so would love to build upon the life sciences sector, as well as food and beverage."

The county believes these types of new businesses to the area will help create more jobs.

"Quality jobs, that's really what we look for. We look for jobs that can really enhance our community and enhances the lives of the citizens around the Midlands," said Johnson.

Johnson says her biggest hope is to continue the growth of the three industrial parks to bring in more quality jobs to the county and diversify the tax base.

"Within Lexington County, we ultimately work for our citizens and look forward to the future and what it holds for us here in Lexington County and then ultimately South Carolina as a whole," Johnson said.