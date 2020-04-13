LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County experienced some damage from the storm that rolled through the Midlands early Monday morning.

Harrison Cahill, the Public Information Officer for Lexington County, says some homes in the area took a hit from the storm.

"Like everyone else across this state, Lexington County experienced the effects of the storm that rolled through early Monday morning," said Cahill. "Thankfully we weren't as impacted as other parts in the state, especially the Upstate."

As of Monday morning, there were four homes damaged by fallen tree limbs. There were also two structure fires due to lightning strikes. One of the fires were at a home and another was at a shed. Fortunately no injuries have been reported.

The majority of the homes affected by the storm are in the Irmo area. This includes St. Paul's Church Road, Bickleigh Court, Seton Road, and Traylors Gate Circle.

The fires happened on the 500 block of Hwy. 6 in Swansea and the 300 block of Bridle Ridge Road.

There's been some downed trees in the Chapin area as well.

At this time, there's no damage estimates from what was caused by the storm. Officials are continuing to work to gather this information.

"We wait for confirmation from the National Weather Service if a tornado actually impacted an area," said Cahill. "But it looks like Lexington County really dodged a bullet in terms of all of these tornadoes that spawned throughout the south."

While the county was impacted as much as other parts of the state, Lexington thought it was important to help out other communities in the Palmetto State.

"We know that a lot of our neighboring counties were not so fortunate in that aspect and they're still feeling the impacts of this storm and probably will be throughout the day," explained Cahill.

"We have deployed some of our fire personnel to the Upstate. We had a resource request from those areas to have help with emergency response and search and rescue efforts. We have about eight firefighters that are up in the Upstate right now assisting with those operations."

The county believes it's important for them to let other counties know Lexington is there to support them.

"When we need help, we know that we can reach out to our neighboring counties and state agencies to help send us support for any kind of emergency response that we would have and we definitely want our neighboring counties and residence in neighboring counties to know that our service doesn't just stay within the county. We will go wherever we're needed in terms of emergency response."

The county says if anyone sees any downed trees and power lines, people should not approach them. They are asked to call local utilities.

Depending on what tree may be down on a road, folks may need to call the town, county or state to give them that information. It all depends on what the road is maintained by.

