RED BANK, S.C. — The Lexington Family YMCA will be closing its doors after more than 60 years of business.

Bill Price, the CEO of the YMCA of Columbia says they made the decision to close the Lexington Family Branch on December 20th of this year.

"I can tell you, this is as hard of a business decision that I've ever been part of," said Price. "Our board and our staff are all very saddened that we've had to make this decision but sometimes in business you really have to make hard decisions."

The facility located off YMCA Road near Old Orangeburg Road in Red Bank has been in there since 1955. Many families have used the 160 acres as a recreational camp and participate in activities like equestrian, swimming, canoeing, and archery.

Price said, "When you get a group of young kids together, it's as much about the fellowship than the games and the good times they had together and that's what we'll miss at that location."

Price cited the reason for closing is because of lack of participation in programs.

"What we've seen is Lexington has grown. People have more of an urban feel to it and people are not traveling out into the country if you would where years ago Lexington was much more rural," explained Price. "Now they want to stay in town and the competitions of the programs and the people running it there was very hard for us to compete in."

The CEO says they've seen the decline in participation over the past decade. With the programs dropping off significantly, Prices says they couldn't sustain the property.

Those who are currently members of the YMCA in Lexington will be able to relocate to one of the other YMCA's in the Midlands. That includes the YMCA's in Irmo, Northeast Columbia, Downtown Columbia, Ballentine, and the Orangeburg location. These members will also be able to keep their rate they have at the Lexington location.

Employees who work at the Lexington facility have been notified and are encouraged to apply for the jobs open at their other YMCA facilities.

45 children are a part of their after school program. Price says they've found about half a dozen different organizations that run after school programs in the area. The YMCA will be giving parents of these children a print out of all the options they have to send their child after they close their doors.

At this time, the YMCA is looking relocate the horses that have been at the Lexington location. Price says they're looking for healthy and safe places for the nine horses to be taken care.

As for the future of the 160 acres, Price says LandTech may be taking over the property. This is the same company that helped build neighborhoods like Lake Carolina. Prices believes they will be making homes on the Lexington YMCA property that will be in the $150,000 range.

Price says they're looking for suggestions on ways they can continue to be an asset to the Lexington community.

"We're not leaving Lexington County. We run something called Strengthening Families that's a grant through Children's Trust to continue running that program and it's strictly in Lexington right now and we'll look for other areas where we can be of asset in the community," explained Price.

Price is hopeful in the future they will be able to have a stronger presence in the Lexington community.

If you're wanting to contact Price about finding a new home for the horses, you can send him an email at billprice@columbiaymca.org.