LEXINGTON, S.C. — People who live and travel within the town of Lexington are concerned about safety driving through one busy intersection.

One of the most heavily traveled roads withing Lexington County is Sunset Blvd.

People in the community tell WLTX Street Squad they are concerned with the traffic at the corner of Hwy 378 and Old Cherokee Road.

Corporal Cameron Mortenson with the Town of Lexington Police Department knows there's a lot of traffic going through that particular intersection.

"Month to month we look at statistics on where collisions are happening and the intersection of Sunset Blvd and Old Cherokee Rd continues to be on that list," said Mortenson.

Mortenson says while there's 25,000 people or less who live in Lexington, the town sees over 100,000 drivers every day.

According to Mortenson, there's a lot of things that contribute to the accidents in the growing area.

"Due to impatience or driver inattention, driver's are running red lights at intersections," explained Mortenson.

Last week, police say a motorcyclist was hit by a driver who failed to stop at a stoplight. Fortunately, police say although the motorcyclist was banged-up, he did not suffer any more injuries.

The Town of Lexington Police Department say they see four consistent things contributing to traffic safety issues in the area.

"The top four that we see, and they kind of move around depending on what month it is, we see speed, disregarding traffic device like red lights or stop signs, driver inattention or distracted driving, or following too close," said Mortenson.

One of the topics WLTX Street Squad heard a lot from people in the community is people speeding.

Folks say they see drivers going way over the speed limit a lot of the time.

"We've done quite a bit of speed enforcement on Sunset Blvd, especially in the 4600 block," said Mortenson. "Every time traffic division has been down there, and it's a 45 mph speed zone, they've had drivers over 70 mph during late morning between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. Every day they've been out there, there's been at least one vehicle that's over 70 mph in that area."

While people may be in a hurry to get to where they're going, Mortenson says running a red light is not worth compromising yours or someone else's safety.

"I travel in and out of Lexington every day and one of the responsibilities I have as a driver is that I have to wait in traffic just like every one else does. Don't be impatient. A tremendous amount of collisions that happen in the town of Lexington happen because drivers are being impatient or are not watching the road," explained Mortenson.

Police say it's ultimately up to the driver to ensure everyone on the road is safe.

"We can go out and write a ton of tickets but in the end, it comes down to driver responsibility. We need everyone to be patient, need everyone to be safe and be mindful of their responsibility as a driver whether they're in Lexington or somewhere else," said Mortenson.

If you run a red light, you'll receive a $232.50 ticket and four points off your licence. For speeding, it can be anywhere from $76.88 to $200-$300 dollars depending on how fast you're going over the speed limit.