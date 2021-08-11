Lexington kids create lemonade stand to raise money for school supplies for others

They raised $500 they most they had ever raised.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — One group of kids in Lexington County have raised hundreds of dollars to help provide school supplies for kids in the community.

Addison, Matthew and Bailey Miller live in Lexington. They wanted to do something to help others.

They wanted to help by raising money for school supplies.

Addison they’ve been doing this for a couple of years now.

“It started a few years ago, me and my friend realized that a lot of people at school had to go and get school supplies from other people,” said Addison. “We wanted to help.”

The kids created a lemonade stand to help raise the money.

Over the tax-free weekend, the Miller family set up the stand in front of their neighborhood. By the end of it all, they were able to raise more than $500. This is the most money they’ve been able to raise since starting the lemonade stand a few years ago.

Afterwards, the family went to Target to buy school supplies to donate to Mission Lexington, who’s been holding a back-to-school supply drive through the week of August 9th through the 13th.

“You’re helping other people and you’re not keeping everything to yourself,” explained Addison.

"Help other kids make sure that they have their stuff for the year and they didn't have to go buy it if they didn't have a lot of money," said Bailey.

Mission Lexington posted to Facebook about being excited for the donation.