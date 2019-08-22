WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — One Lexington non-profit is asking for your help to help feed kids in Lexington School District Two.

The Scooter Scott Project has been around since 2006. The non-profit is a Christian organization that works with kids in the Lexington community to give them a hand-up.

Joyce Coleman has been with the Scooter Scott Project since 2008.

"I love being able to give back and to give of my time to help someone else," said Coleman.

They have an after-school program and also help students earn money for college by making and selling soap.

Now the non-profit is collecting food to help kids in Lexington School District Two who may not have enough to eat.

They're looking for volunteers to help them in October when they will be collecting items from the community. They will be at the Walmart on October 5th and 6th and only need a few hours of your time.

Coleman says your help can really impact a child's life.

"A lot of times, a meal from us is the only meal that child may get. A lot of our kids come to school without breakfast. A lot of our kids go to bed without a meal. That food that we get is going to make sure or try to ensure that a kid goes to bed not hungry and wake up and go to school without falling asleep at their desk."

If you would like to help the 501 C3 group, message the Scooter Scott Project’s Facebook page.