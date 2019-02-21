LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington District One are continuing to make changes with the zoning process for the new Beechwood Middle School.

Street Squad Lexington brought you the story last month when the school district announced their proposed zoning lines for their new middle school opening this fall.

On January 15th, the district's board of trustees heard the first reading of the recommended attendance lines for a new middle school at their monthly meeting.

Beechwood Middle School is being constructed off of Hwy. 378 in Lexington. The school is supposed to be ready by the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

Depending on where you live, the zoning could change what school your child will go to starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

Here’s the proposed map from the first reading.

Since the first reading, the district held public meetings at Lexington, Pleasant, and Meadow Glen middle schools to hear parents input on the new lines.

On Wednesday, the school district released the following statement:

“After receiving feedback from parents and community members after its three public meetings, district administrators recommended postponing redrawing the Meadow Glen Middle attendance zone until 2021, when a new Lexington Middle School will open in a different location. As a result, the revised attendance zone for Beechwood Middle does not change the attendance zone of Meadow Glen Middle as presented in the first reading.”

The new map proposed by Lexington One School District for middle schools starting in 2019.

Here’s a look at the new map.

With the new proposed line and the Meadown Glean Middle zoning not being affected, this leaves 900 students at Beechwood Middle, 623 at Lexington Middle, and 717 at Pleasant Middle.

Lexington One says rising eight graders may be able to remain at the middle school they’re attending right now.

The district says they “will allow rising eighth-graders, designated to change middle schools next year due to rezoning, the opportunity to stay at their current school for their final year at the school as long as their parents provide transportation. The district will also offer immersion students the same opportunity. Parents will be given the opportunity to make that decision later.”

There will be a third reading of the zoning plan by the board of trustees on March 19th.