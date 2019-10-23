LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington community came together Tuesday night for the annual Fall Festival hosted by the Lexington Police Department.

Families were able to play games, eat food, ride rides, and participate in costume contests in preparation for Halloween.

Money raised from the event goes towards the Lexington Police Foundation. It helps create more community events and buy equipment outside of budgetary needs.

The police department says they want people to know they are part of the community and are there for them whenever they are called on.

Over 80 vendors were set up for the festival.