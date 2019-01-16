LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County School District One announced the proposed attendance lines which could affect where your child goes to middle school within the district.

On January 15th, the district's board of trustees heard the first reading of the recommended attendance lines for a new middle school at their monthly meeting.

Beechwood Middle School is being constructed off of Hwy. 378 in Lexington. The school is supposed to be ready by the beginning of the 2019-2020 school year.

If your child goes to Lexington Middle, Meadow Glen Middle, and Pleasant Hill Middle, you’ll want to check out this map.

Lexington County School District One

The map above shows the proposed attendance zone for Beechwood Middle School.

Depending on where you live, this could change what school your child will go to starting in the 2019-2020 school year.

Lexington One says “The proposed lines help alleviate overcrowding at Lexington Middle, Meadow Glen Middle and Pleasant Hill Middle schools and efficiently use facilities, minimize the division of subdivisions, consider balance for student diversity, allow future student growth in permanent facilities, consider transportation patterns for safe and efficient student transportation, and utilize natural and major road boundaries where possible.”

The district also says that students who attend Beechwood and Pleasant Hill Middle would eventually go to Lexington High while those who go to Lexington and Meadow Glen will go to River Bluff.

What if your child is going to be an eighth grader next year and wants to stay at the school they’ve been at?

The district says they “will allow rising eighth-graders, designated to change middle schools next year due to rezoning, the opportunity to stay at their current school for their final year at the school as long as their parents provide transportation. The district will also offer immersion students the same opportunity. Parents will be given the opportunity to make that decision later.”

At this point, the district says Lexington Middle has 998 students, followed by Meadow Glen Middle with 1,040 students, and Pleasant Hill Middle with 1,205 students.

According to the district, "if no eighth-graders elect to stay at their current schools by grandfathering, after rezoning, the district projects that Beechwood Middle will house 900 students, Lexington Middle 728, Meadow Glen Middle 878, and Pleasant Hill Middle 717."

Next week the district will be hold three public meetings to give everyone the chance to take a look at the plans. The presentations will begin at 6:30 pm but Lexington One staff will remain at the locations until 7:30 pm. Here's the dates and locations of these meetings:

Tuesday, January 29th in Lexington Middle's Theater

Wednesday, January 30th in Pleasant Middle's Theater

Thursday, January 31st in Meadow Glen Middle's Theater

If you would like to check out the plans, click here.