LEXINGTON, S.C. — Residents in Lexington County are hoping turn signal lights on Sunset Blvd will be changing soon.

WLTX Street Squad Lexington heard that folks get agitated by the turn lights at the intersection of Highway 378 and North Lake Drive. People say the turning light always blinks yellow for them to yield, but it causes issues with oncoming traffic.

Donte Kentrell, a delivery driver in the area, says turning at places with this particular light makes it harder on his job.

"For my delivery, it takes a long time at that light. It's just so annoying, it slows the process, and it's costing me money because now my customers are calling because it's not getting there a certain time. It's becoming a major problem," said Kentrell.

While most turn signals on the highway turn green, it seems the light at North Lake Drive and Sunset Blvd only flashes yellow.

Some people complained saying they get stuck out in the middle of the road because they're afraid to turn when there's oncoming traffic.

"Just make it green or red truthfully because the amount of time people wait. People take chances and they're risking speeding up and staying in front of other traffic. It's actually a hazard truthfully. I feel like we should do away with it and make a better system," said Kentrell.

News 19 reached out to the South Carolina Department of Transportation to find out if the light does turn green or if there are any plans to change the light but we haven't heard back at this time.