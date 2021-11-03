x
Lexington-Richland District 5 planning vaccine event for staff

1,700 staff members are already signed up for a vaccination event at Dutch Fork High School.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Richland School District 5 is working with Lexington Medical Center to vaccinate their staff. 

Dutch Fork High School English Teacher Betsy Hirsch couldn’t be more excited to receive her COVID-19 vaccine later this month. Hirsch says her first thoughts were, "bring it on!" 

“We’re trying to do one day where our employees can get shots in a way that we don’t disrupt school," says LexRich 5 Executive Director of Operations Todd Bedenbaugh who has been working with Lexington Medical Center to organize an event for their district employees to get vaccinated.

“We plan to utilize e-learning and this will allow us to still have the education process going and not interrupt that process by doing a one-day shot vaccination," Bedenbaugh says.

On March 26 and then again on April 16, over 1,700 district 5 employees will line up at Dutch Fork High School to receive their vaccine.

Hirsch told Street Squad, “It's bad enough being at school, where I love being, and feeling uncomfortable and a little bit afraid that we could get infected but we know our jobs important. But still, there’s that anxiety hanging, so I was really excited when I found out we were going to get it."    

