Lexington-Richland District 5 planning vaccine event for staff

1,700 staff members are already signed up for a vaccination event at Dutch Fork High School.

Dutch Fork High School English Teacher Betsy Hirsch couldn’t be more excited to receive her COVID-19 vaccine later this month. Hirsch says her first thoughts were, "bring it on!"

“We’re trying to do one day where our employees can get shots in a way that we don’t disrupt school," says LexRich 5 Executive Director of Operations Todd Bedenbaugh who has been working with Lexington Medical Center to organize an event for their district employees to get vaccinated.

“We plan to utilize e-learning and this will allow us to still have the education process going and not interrupt that process by doing a one-day shot vaccination," Bedenbaugh says.

On March 26 and then again on April 16, over 1,700 district 5 employees will line up at Dutch Fork High School to receive their vaccine.