Lexington-Richland District 5 planning vaccine event for staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington Richland School District 5 is working with Lexington Medical Center to vaccinate their staff.
Dutch Fork High School English Teacher Betsy Hirsch couldn’t be more excited to receive her COVID-19 vaccine later this month. Hirsch says her first thoughts were, "bring it on!"
“We’re trying to do one day where our employees can get shots in a way that we don’t disrupt school," says LexRich 5 Executive Director of Operations Todd Bedenbaugh who has been working with Lexington Medical Center to organize an event for their district employees to get vaccinated.
“We plan to utilize e-learning and this will allow us to still have the education process going and not interrupt that process by doing a one-day shot vaccination," Bedenbaugh says.
On March 26 and then again on April 16, over 1,700 district 5 employees will line up at Dutch Fork High School to receive their vaccine.
Hirsch told Street Squad, “It's bad enough being at school, where I love being, and feeling uncomfortable and a little bit afraid that we could get infected but we know our jobs important. But still, there’s that anxiety hanging, so I was really excited when I found out we were going to get it."