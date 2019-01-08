PELION, S.C. — Crews are now working to improve the condition of Fish Hatcher Road near Pelion.

People told Street Squad they wanted us to take a look at Fish Hatchery Road near Pelion. This road is commonly used to travel between Pelion and Interstate 77.

Many say the road is “loaded with potholes” and want to see it repaved soon.

To check if there were any plans to do roadwork on Fish Hatchery Road, News 19 went to the South Carolina Department of Transportation’s (SCDOT) Programmed Project Viewer.

According to the website, SCDOT will be conducting two reconstruction projects close to the Town of Pelion.

SCDOT

One portion will be a mile stretch from Meadowfield Road to Highway 6. This is near the Food Fair at the roundabout on Highway 6. The project is part of their 2019 FA Secondary Reconstruction in Lexington County. The department says they plan on finishing the project by August 31, 2020.

SCDOT

The second portion the department will be working on is a two-mile section between Clay Hill Road and Highway 321. Crews have already begun the reconstruction process. This is part of their 2018 Federal Aid Secondary Program. According to SCDOT, this project should be completed by October 31, 2019.

If you would like to see roadwork plans for a particular road, you can use SCDOT’s Programmed Project Viewer.

If there is a story you would like Street Squad Lexington to check into, message our Facebook page.