SPRINGDALE, S.C. — Lexington School District Two has purchased property in the Town of Springdale.

The property is right across the street from Carolina Buffet on Platt Springs Road. It's also near the intersection of Hwy 602 and Wattling Road.

The 26 acre land stretches across Platt Springs Road. While the asking price was $1.5 million, the district paid $1.3 million.

Street Squad Lexington reached out to the school district to find out why the property was purchased.

Lexington Two said in a statement the reason for buying the property "is to have it for any long-range district plans."

There are no immediate plans for the newly purchased property at this time.

The district went onto say "We felt fortunate to be able to locate a parcel of this size in our attendance area, as tracts large enough for school district to build on are very difficult to find."

Street Squad Lexington will continue to update you once the district decides what will go on the property.

