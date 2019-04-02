LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Town of Lexington will be hosting its State of the Town address Monday night, February 4th.

Here in Downtown Lexington, people are wanting to know more about the State of the Town address Monday night.

Mayor Steve MacDougall plans to have his address at 6:30.

One of the topics the mayor will be talking about is the Icehouse Amphitheater.

City Officials say he will discuss the project’s success and what they see in the future for the town’s Vision Plan.

Now this one is a big topic in Lexington, traffic. The mayor plans on talking about the one-way pairs transportation project that was launched a few months ago here in the downtown area.

Many you know North Lake Drive and North Church Street were converted into one ways streets to improve traffic flow in the area.

City officials say the mayor will talk more about the I-20 wastewater treatment facility and goals for the council this year.

The State of the Town address will be open to public and will be here at the council chambers at 111 Maiden Street.