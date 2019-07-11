CAYCE, S.C. — Lexington Two School District is putting an end to rumors of consolidation for their two high schools.

Videos surfaced on the internet recently indicating Brookland-Cayce and Airport High Schools could be merging in the future.

The school district released the following statement on the rumor:

"A video surfaced last week presenting the idea of consolidating the district's two high schools. This is not the case. There has been no consideration of consolidating Lexington Two's high schools. Airport and Brookland-Cayce High Schools both have rich and storied histories stretching back decades in this community. Both high schools have received significant upgrades and additions, thanks to voter approval in 2014 of a $225 million construction plan for district schools. The Lexington Two Board of Trustees continues to support Airport and Brookland-Cayce as independent high schools -- today and in the future."

RELATED: SC Department of Education releases school 'report card' ratings

RELATED: West Columbia opens all inclusive park for children of all abilities

If you have something you want Street Squad Lexington to look into, send us an email at streetsquad@wltx.com.