CHAPIN, S.C. — One Chapin girl is working hard to fulfill her dream of becoming a professional golfer.

Street Squad went out to the driving range to talk with this talented athlete who just got back from competing at the US Kid’s Golf World’s Championship at Pinehurst, North Carolina.

Mia Andrade is an 11-year-old rising 7th grader who is very passionate about golfing.

“I learned that it’s not really about how well you play, its about who you play with and how much fun it is," Mia told us.

Mia started golfing around 6-years-old while hanging around the golf course with her dad Anthony Andrade.

Anthony said she played in a midlands camp and continued learning at George Brian Golf Academy with Coach Chase Butler and she’s loved it ever since.

Mia and her family at the US Kids Golf Championship.

Anthony Andrade

At only 11, Mia has a lot to look forward to in her golf career, “I’m really excited to play high school golf because all the other girls are older and they’ll show me what to do and stuff, and I would really like to become a professional golfer.”

“I’m really proud that she’s setting goals and achieving them" says dad Anthony, "So the sky’s the limit for whatever she does.”

Caroline Hawkins from Columbia also competed in the girls 11-year-old competition at Pinehurst along with Mia.

