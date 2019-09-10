LEXINGTON, S.C. — Two people were injured Tuesday night when an intoxicated driver crossed the median on Augusta Road/US-1 in Lexington, according to the Lexington Poliuce Department.

The accident, which happened sometime before 10:43 p.m. Tuesday in the 5300 block of Augusta Road/US-1, had multiple lanes closed for nearly an hour. Police say the crash happened when an intoxicated driver crossed the median and struck a vehicle head on.

Lexington Police Department

The intoxicated driver was transported by EMS to the hospital and will be charged with DUI, according to Lexington police. The other driver was also hurt and taken to the hospital by a relative.