CAYCE, S.C. — The Cayce Fire Department and the Cayce Department of Public Safety had a little parade for a woman who is almost 100.

Ms. Lillie Mae turned 97 on Sunday and the fire department, along with Deputy Chief Jones and the police department had the honor of wishing Ms. Lillie Mae a very happy 97th birthday.

Her yard was decorated, and others joined in the celebration with their cars.