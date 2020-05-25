GILBERT, S.C. — On this Memorial Day, many are finding different ways to honor those who made the ultimate sacrifice in a time of social distancing.

A couple in Gilbert, SC found a way to honor those service members in a way that many can enjoy and reflect on without worrying about COVID-19 precautions.

Lorne and Kim White are the couple responsible for painting the two rocks that sit outside their community that honor those on Memorial Day.

The couple is upholding a long standing tradition that dates back six decades for residents in the area.

The rocks that sit right off of Keisler Road and Hwy 378 have been painted for birthdays, graduations, holidays and now Memorial Day.

The Keislers, the family that owns the property where the rocks sit, have been letting the community come on their property since the 1960's to paint the rocks.

"We wanted to paint the rocks in honor of the veterans and active service members who fight for our way of freedom everyday. We may not know all of them but we owe all of them," says Kim White.

Her husband, Lorne is the co-painter and had to add, "Freedom is not free they give their life, the ultimate sacrifice, for us to have freedom. Always saying thanks to the active and veteran service members for all they do."