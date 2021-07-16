Police say man who stole American flags in Lexington admitted to being 'heavily intoxicated'

The man also had no memory of where he left the flags, police say

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Authorities in Lexington say a man who is accused of stealing several American flags just a week earlier has been arrested. However, his reasoning for taking them remains unclear.

Lexington Police Chief Terrence Green provided an update to the investigation on Thursday, confirming that a 37-year-old Houston, Texas man is believed to be responsible for the thefts.

Officers began receiving reports of the thefts on Monday in the area of Wellesley neighborhood near Ginny Lane. A total of eight decorative American flags had been reported stolen on June 25 with another seven taken in the early morning hours of July 11 and 12.

As police searched for the suspect, they also released photos of the person they believed was responsible. Meanwhile, during the course of their investigation, five of the missing flags were ultimately found near Ashford Way.

Finally, on Wednesday, a resident of the Wellesley neighborhood called and said he had seen someone he believed was the person in the security footage walking in the area. Officers searched the area and ultimately found him and brought him in for an interview.

The man told police that he was staying with a friend who lived in the neighborhood and he confessed to stealing the flags and yard decorations from homes and yards. However, when asked why he did it, the man said he wasn't really sure, according to police. He apparently told police he was heavily intoxicated.

He also couldn't tell police where the other flags were as he had no memory of where he left them.