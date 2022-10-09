Lexington shooting at Main Street apartment leaves one wounded

Two male suspects who were, according to preliminary reports, dressed in all-black clothing, ran from the complex.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Investigators will likely be along a portion of Main Street in Lexington for hours as the investigation into a Sunday shooting continues.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the 500 building of the Reserve at Mill Landing Apartment Homes (809 E Main St.) just before 10 a.m.

So far, investigators know that a man was shot and taken to the hospital by emergency medical services. Police didn't know the victim's condition. Two male suspects who were, according to preliminary reports, dressed in all-black clothing, ran from the complex.

Investigators said the suspects are believed to have left the area and there is no threat to the immediate area. Meanwhile, the search for answers will continue for "several hours," a department spokesperson said on Twitter, Sunday.