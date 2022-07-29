Augusta Road reopens in Lexington after crash

Police said an illegal lane change was the cause of the accident.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Drivers in Lexington should see traffic moving again after a Friday morning crash.

According to the Lexington Police Department's 11:40 a.m. announcement, the crash happened on Augusta Road (U.S. 1) at I-20 and impacted both inbound and outbound lanes. A photo shared by the Lexington Police Department shows cars already beginning to back up on the route.

However, just after noon, police said the crash had been cleared and lanes had been reopened.

