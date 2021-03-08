Cayce Department of Public Safety splitting into separate fire and police departments

"It's the right time, Recruitment. This is more efficient. It's good all around," said Ashley Hunter, the Public Information Officer for the city.

The Cayce Department of Public Safety will be separating into a separate police and fire department.

This means there will be a fire and police department.

The city made the move with the size and growth they are seeing. According to Cayce, this will help cut costs for training and equipment.

"It's the right time, Recruitment. This is more efficient. It's good all around," said Ashley Hunter, the Public Information Officer for the city.

They believe this will help with recruitment. The change will begin on first of the year, January 1st, 2022.

Hunter says they'll be hiring a new police and fire chief. She believes this move will make a positive impact on the community.

"This is going to mean more officers on the street. More officers at our department. More officers on-call for our businesses and certainly for our citizens,” explained Hunter. “I just think an increased presence of officers, both on the public safety and on the fire side, is really important for our residents."