The Ozone Team for the Cayce West Columbia Dixie Youth Baseball League is heading to the Dixie Youth World Series.

This will be the first time the merged city team will make an appearance since becoming the "Cayce West Columbia" team.

The last team to go was just the Cayce Dixie Youth back in 1964 … 55 years later and they are hitting the field again.

“We’re going to the world series in Lumberton, North Carolina to represent the state of South Carolina,” says player KJ Griffin.

Christina Bullis, President of Cayce West Columbia Dixie Youth Baseball says, “Just to see where this little league has come its tremendous and its awesome. Last year we had a team go to state, first time in 25 years, huge accomplishment for this ballpark. And so this year we had three teams go to state," Bullis smiles, "our ozone team won state and now they’re on their way to the world series in Lumberton, North Carolina.”

“Its really huge especially this year they’re representing 1964 team that won the world series," Head coach David Van Buren says, "You know, Cayce did really well back in the day, West Columbia’s done real well, but they’ve never had anybody from Cayce West Columbia go and represent both towns at the same time so it truly is an honor to represent them with this group of boys.”

“Its exciting because I get to hang out with all of my best friends and do something great for South Carolina," player Judson Decell says.

“The right group of kids had the opportunity to do what we’re seeing in front of us," says assistant coach Tommy Satterfield, who played for CWC when he was a kid, "We coaches, we give them the knowledge and the materials, but at the end of the day they accomplish it. They put the work in. It’s a beautiful thing for us coaches to sit back and see that. Its amazing.”

The team leaves Friday for Lumberton, North Carolina, where they will compete in a series of five games with hopes to come out on top.

