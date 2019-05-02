LEXINGTON, S.C. — One thing we all know is always a topic of conversation in Lexington is roads and traffic, and the flow on Sunset Boulevard near Interstate 20 will soon see some changes.

Every day Street Squad goes into Lexington, we always hear people are concerned about their family's safety out on the roadways.

Town of Lexington Mayor Steve MacDougall announced in his State of the Town address Monday night they are working on several road projects in the area. They're main goal is to help alleviate traffic in some of the most heavily congested spots.

One of their projects will focus on the area around the Sunset Boulevard exit off I-20. For those not familiar with the area, this is located near River Bluff High School off of Corley Mill Road.

The mayor says 45,000 vehicles travel through this area on a daily basis.

Officials say a lot of the concern is when people get off the interstate and try to get in the left hand turn lane to get to Ginny Lane.

The idea is that they will change the layout of the lanes on the exit ramp so drivers can turn directly into the left-hand lane instead of having to cross multiple lanes of traffic.

The town also say they're adding two right hand lanes on Ginny Lane to make it easier for folks to get onto Sunset Blvd.

This is a part of the town's hospitality tax transportation projects and this phase of the project should be completed in April.