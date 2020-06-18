Board members tour new Chapin Elementary School

Chapin Elementary School 13 is on time currently with construction.

CHAPIN, S.C. — Signs of progress at the site of Chapin Elementary 13, the new school being built along Amicks Ferry Road in Chapin.

Thursday, Board members of Lexington Richland District 5 were invited to tour the site, set to open in the fall of 2021 as construction continues to move along.

Construction crews say their work is on schedule and some aspects like the building's brickwork and roofing are even ahead of schedule.

“That was the board's first visit to the site since construction started so it was nice to see it in actual brick and mortar rather than on paper," says school board chair Michael Cotes.

An Early Site Package allowed work to begin ahead of its scheduled time which project managers said has been invaluable in keeping things on schedule.

“We’re looking forward to opening on time," Cotes says.

Check out the newest board presentation here.