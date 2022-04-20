Child shot in leg during exchange of gunfire during in West Columbia

Suspect arrested, Lexington County Sheriff's Department investigating April 9 incident

WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — Deputies say a child sustained a gunshot wound after an incident that occurred in West Columbia on April 9.

Lexington County Sheriff's Office reports Jeremy Gerome Junious, 34, of Columbia, shot his way into a home in West Columbia and exchanged gunfire with the resident. Junious, the resident, and a child at the residence on Drayton Hall Drive suffered minor injuries during the incident.

Investigators believe the incident was a result of a custody dispute between Junious and the child's mother.

According to investigators, Junious arrived at the Drayton Hall Drive address and shot off the door knob to gain entrance to the home. Junious and the man inside the home exchanged gunfire and both men were injured.

Junious then went upstairs and retrieved his child from the home, and left.

Deputies responding to the incident found Junious in his vehicle with his child in his lap. The child had sustained a minor gunshot wound to the leg.

Junious, the male victim and the child were transported to an area hospital for treatment.