LEXINGTON, S.C. — One person is dead after a late morning car accident in Lexington.

According to the Lexington County coroner Margaret Fisher, the accident happened around 10: 40 a.m. on Woodtrail drive in Lexington.

According to the coroner, Mr. Derek Avery Butler, 56, of Gaston was pronounced dead at the scene due to his injuries.

Butler was traveling southbound when an oncoming vehicle crossed the center line and the two collided. He was wearing a seatbelt.

A passenger in Mr. Butler’s vehicle and the other driver, both of whom were wearing seat belts, were transported to an area hospital.

The collision is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol