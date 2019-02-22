COLUMBIA, S.C. — Lexington County, Richland County, the City of Columbia and Riverbanks Zoo and Gardens will be collaborating Saturday for a free drop-off recycling event.

Residents of each of these areas are welcomed to bring their old, unwanted items to be collected and properly recycled.

Recycling coordinator for Lexington County Troude Sanders tells us, "We are accepting recyclable materials- electronics, household goods for donations for GoodWill, paper to be shred on site, scrap metal and cooking oil."

There are some limits to what you can bring that are all listed on their event flyer.

Sanders says that you do not even have to get out of your car, "We have volunteers on site that will take everything out of their car. We prefer people to stay in their vehicles because that way we can keep traffic moving faster and get more people in and out of the event at a faster rate."

Lexington County

The drop off itself will take place at the main entrance side of the Riverbanks Zoo in their overflow parking area.

The event will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, February 23.

Lexington County Solid Waste Management

