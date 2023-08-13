Fire damages Red Bank home; no injuries reported

Authorities said the home was already 70% involved when firefighters arrived.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities say a home in the Red Bank community burned heavily on Saturday, but no injuries were reported.

Officials said Lexington County Fire Service firefighters responded to the 100 block of McCartha Road, near Platt Springs Road, around 12:30 p.m. and found a single-family home with fire covering about 70% of the structure.

A county spokesperson said crews worked quickly and got the fire under control. The spokesperson said that only one person was in the home at the time, but that person escaped unharmed.